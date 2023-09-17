ANOTHER WIN FOR METFORMIN: Researchers Discover Surprising Side Effect of Common Diabetes Drug. “Researchers found that Metformin, a common diabetes drug, can prevent muscle atrophy and fibrosis, potentially aiding in faster recovery from injury in the elderly. The drug targets senescent cells, which affect muscle function, and its benefits were observed in a study with older adults during periods of muscle disuse and recovery.”
