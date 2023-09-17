LOL: Harvard student newspaper calls new 200-word limit on admissions essays racist.
Harvard University’s new application essay requirements, including a 200-word limit, put racial minorities at a disadvantage, the editors of its student newspaper wrote this week.
In an editorial Tuesday, The Harvard Crimson student editorial board said the new short-essay questions “seemingly cater to those from highly privileged backgrounds.”
Relax, kids. The essay is just to give the applicants a chance to say that they’re black, while letting Harvard claim it doesn’t ask about race. 200 words is plenty for that.