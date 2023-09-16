OF COURSE SHE DOES: Jennifer Granholm Throws Staff Under the Bus After Charging Station Fiasco. “Granholm during a congressional hearing confirmed the ordeal, which took place during the Biden administration official’s June electric vehicle promotion tour. She did not, however, take responsibility for the incident, instead blaming ‘somebody’ on her team for making a ‘mistake.'”
