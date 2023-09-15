I WAS JUST MUSING ON BYZANTINE CATAPHRACTS ON THE WAY TO GET MY SECOND CUP OF COFFEE: How often do men think about ancient Rome? Quite frequently, it seems. “t’s been almost 2,000 years since the Roman Empire reached the historic peak of its power. But many men still contemplate it — quite a lot. A new social media trend prompting women to ask the men in their lives how often they think about ancient Rome reveals that it crosses the minds of many men on a weekly basis. Even daily. Or more — to the surprise and confusion of their loved ones.” And yes, I really was.

But why is this surprising? I mean, just look at our ruling class today.