WELL, YES: UAW president: Democrats have abandoned us for their Green New Deal.

“UAW members feel abandoned by the Democratic Party,” former UAW President Bob King told POLITICO in an interview, saying that Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act has failed to benefit union workers. “I think there’s a segment of the Democratic Party that sees itself as serving corporations rather than the common good. … We’ve had a lot of disappointments.”

Well, that’s true for most anyone who voted for Biden.