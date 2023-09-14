I THINK THEY’RE MISUNDERSTANDING THE DEMAND FOR HELICOPTERS, IS ALL: The Calls to Drop Kamala Harris in 2024 Are Growing.
On the serious side, drop Kamala and leave … Biden? Let’s face it, neither of them functions.
