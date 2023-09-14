EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: 2023 Detroit Auto Show Recap – Where Have All the Cars Gone? “It’s a far cry from my early years covering the show, when Cobo Hall (now Huntington Place) was swarmed by every industry worker from the top executives on down for several freezing cold days in January. What was notable about this year’s media day was what was missing. Press conferences, for one – there were only three – and a fourth reveal the night before. A lot of the PR folks and media members were not in attendance – some were at home and others were off on a first-drive program. Time was no one would dare to set a first drive against the show. Even the looming potential of a UAW strike didn’t seem to bring in extra media.”

To be fair, many of them have been replaced with ChatGPT. To . . . mixed results.