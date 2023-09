WE ALL KNOW THE ANSWER, THE BIG GUY WAS ALL-IN. But it’s telling that this is the best defense they can muster.

"Biden has never been good at saying no…. He should have stopped his son Hunter …" That's the issue, isn't it? Was Biden unable to say "no" … or did he say "Yes"? https://t.co/f7mDJ1ipfE — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) September 13, 2023

“He’s not really a crook, he’s just the Ado Annie of presidents!”