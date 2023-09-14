ARE FACULTY REALLY ‘FLEEING THE SOUTH?’ Supposedly due in significant part to “generally conservative political climates in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and North Carolina.” I live in North Carolina. Colleges here aren’t notably conservative, and the governor is a Democrat. From experience at FIRE and in private practice, I can tell you that Texas colleges are frequently very liberal. So color me skeptical.
