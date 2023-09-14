FASTER, PLEASE: Battle intensifies against sepsis, a condition that can kill.

“If someone is experiencing a fever, lethargy or just not feeling well, there may be an underlying infection. So, it’s important to pay attention to those symptoms, or go to the emergency room to be treated,” Cheryl Reinking, chief nursing officer at El Camino Health in Mountain View, Calif., told UPI via email.

Any type of infection — bacterial, viral or fungal — can lead to sepsis. And, according to the Mayo Clinic, the more common causes of sepsis are infections in the lungs, kidney, bladder, digestive system, bloodstream, burns, wounds and catheter sites.