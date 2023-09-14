IF IT SOUNDS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE . . . FTC Rules Intuit Can’t Continue Its ‘Free To File’ Advertising Bullshit. “Intuit has spent years advertising to the masses that they can file taxes for free using its TurboTax platform as part of a government program, except only a third of the public qualifies for free filing and Intuit did every last thing possible to hide the options for free filing and collected money from many who would qualify to file for free instead.”