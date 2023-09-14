KEEP THIS MILLSTONE AROUND THE DEMOCRATS’ NECK: THEY’VE EARNED IT. Ouch! Joe Biden gets scorched in Quinnipiac poll.

Voters see Biden as too old and don’t see the same problems with Trump. There is absolutely zero chance that voters will change their minds on this question, at least regarding Joe Biden. Biden isn’t going to become more mentally alert or more physically vital, and voters are set in their opinions that Biden is not truly fit to be president.

This opinion is reflected in the answers to the second question, about who could better respond to a national crisis. There are a lot of people who say they won’t vote for Donald Trump who freely admit that he is better equipped to handle a national crisis.

This answer is driven, I would expect, partly by the perception of age and decrepitude that attaches to Biden, but also due to Biden’s objectively poor performance as president.

That, too, is not an opinion that is likely to change.