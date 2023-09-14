KNOWING AS WE KNOW THE PROBLEMS WITH THESE, PARTICULARLY IN THE YOUNG, AND THAT IN FACT, THE YOUNG ARE AT NO RISK OF COVID, THE TERM “GENOCIDE” COMES TO MIND: The CDC Pushing COVID Vaccines for Those as Young as 6 Months for Cold Season.

Do not, under any circumstances put things into your kids where the companies producing them have been given waivers of liability for 100 years. Particularly to protect them from a largely imaginary peril. Remember, increasingly, the way to survive is to disobey authorities.