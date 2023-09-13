BOB MCMANUS: Andrew Cuomo? Oh no! Ex-NY gov should not be the one to save us from Biden-Trump.
New York was saved from him. That should be enough.
BOB MCMANUS: Andrew Cuomo? Oh no! Ex-NY gov should not be the one to save us from Biden-Trump.
New York was saved from him. That should be enough.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.