HEY, NOBODY’S PERFECT: Member of group honored by LA Dodgers arrested for sex crime. “An active member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of predominantly gay men who openly mock Catholics, was arrested in California last month for indecent exposure after witnesses say he masturbated in public for an hour, according to a sheriff’s office report obtained by The Daily Wire.”
