AMERICA’S PAPER OF RECORD: Democrats Scramble To Find Replacement For Retiring Mitt Romney.
I think David Kirkham should have that seat. Of course, he’s doing useful work, which probably disqualifies him from the Senate.
AMERICA’S PAPER OF RECORD: Democrats Scramble To Find Replacement For Retiring Mitt Romney.
I think David Kirkham should have that seat. Of course, he’s doing useful work, which probably disqualifies him from the Senate.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.