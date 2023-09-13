WHY ARE LEFTISTS AGAINST TRUTH? Rowdy protesters shut down conservative Princeton professor’s ‘truth-seeking’ speech.
Well, because truth is fatal to leftism, which is why they try to shut it down wherever they can.
WHY ARE LEFTISTS AGAINST TRUTH? Rowdy protesters shut down conservative Princeton professor’s ‘truth-seeking’ speech.
Well, because truth is fatal to leftism, which is why they try to shut it down wherever they can.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.