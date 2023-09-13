JUST REMEMBER, DEMS ALWAYS FACE THE NEW RULES THEMSELVES AND NEVER LIKE IT: MTG nailed it: Majority call ‘harsh’ Jan. 6 sentences a Biden warning to foes.

They have been met with cheers from the media and White House allies, but the long prison sentences given to many of the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters are viewed as “too harsh” by large groups of voters. And despite the Washington-based news coverage portraying the 2021 protest of President Joe Biden’s election as an insurrection, more of America’s voters than not believe it was a “mostly peaceful protest that got out of control.”

It was a mostly peaceful protest in general, not just in light of the absurd “mostly peaceful” standard deployed in defense of the 2020 Democratic-constituent riots.