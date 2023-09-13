AN EARTH-SHATTERING KABOOM: Ukraine strikes Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. “There has been a big news story this week about Elon Musk’s decision not to extend Starlink communications to an area which might allow Ukraine to sink Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. It turns out that story was originally misreported and major outlets have since made corrections. In any case, today Ukraine demonstrated that it is capable of striking the Black Sea Fleet. The attack reportedly did serious damage two naval vessels which were in dry dock for repairs including a Russian sub. . . . There was no way to hide this because the explosion was massive and was caught on video by lots of people.”