NEW MEXICO’S GUN BAN FIASCO: Emperor Michelle I: A lawyer, a lawyer, my kingdom for a lawyer!

Suspending the Constitution is all fun and games until you look around and even your allies won’t return your calls. Such is life at the moment for Emperor Michelle I of New Mexico, formerly known as Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, who thought she could score some virtue-signaling points on the cheap at the expense of law-abiding gun owners. The Emperor and the state now face a slew of lawsuits seeking federal intervention to enforce the US Constitution and punitive measures against a tinpot dictator who claims her oath to the Constitution is “not absolute.”

Late yesterday, the emperor discovered that she had no legal clothes — or at least no legal cover. Attorney General and fellow Democrat Raúl Torrez informed Lujan Grisham that he will refuse to represent her office and the state in these lawsuits, proclaiming that he takes his oath to the Constitution more seriously. . . .

Cam Edwards reports this morning that Lujan Grisham had better find someone fast. All parties in the lawsuit are due in court today at 1 pm MT, which suggests that US District Judge David Urias isn’t waiting around for New Mexico to argue mootness.