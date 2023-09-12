THE NEW SPACE RACE: SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns. “Several other U.S. companies are working to launch competitors to SpaceX’s workhorse Falcon rockets, but delays mean American rivals are struggling to field next-generation operational rockets. . . . A few days ago, SpaceX launched its 63rd mission of 2023 – and the company has already topped last year’s record of 61 missions while flying at a blistering average of a launch every four days. Beyond the U.S. rocket market, SpaceX leads the world in both launches and spacecraft mass delivered to orbit each quarter. The company alone keeps the U.S. ahead of China, the next closest geopolitical competitor, in satellite and astronaut launches. . . . ULA, historically the next largest U.S. rocket competitor, has completed only two launches so far in 2023, and is working toward the inaugural launch of its next-generation Vulcan rocket in the coming months.”

Blue Origin was supposed to be a competitor, but has been a disappointment. Rocket Lab is a very cool company, but not in SpaceX’s league. Neither are any others. SpaceX is just a generation or two ahead, and it’s gotten that way by drive and discipline, and willingness to make mistakes and then learn quickly from them.