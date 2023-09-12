MY NEW YORK POST COLUMN: Here’s how Republicans can get minority voters to abandon the Democrats.

Everyone knows Democrats are encouraging illegal immigrants from Mexico and Central America because they expect them to vote Democratic.

But will they, if they know what Democrats stand for?

I propose that Republicans, or GOP-aligned groups, start an education and outreach program aimed at those immigrants, explaining to them what Democrats actually support.

It should include pictures of teenage girls whose breasts have been removed as they transition to being male, with their mothers standing proudly by them (these pictures are already out there on social media, circulated by the pro-transition crowd).

It should include Democratic officials’ own words about removing police from urban neighborhoods and letting social workers deal with violent crime.

And it should include environmentalists’ vows to get rid of air conditioning, automobiles, cheap electricity and inexpensive housing — you know, the kinds of things immigrants come to America to get.

Every immigrant bused up north — or even in camps in Texas, New Mexico or wherever — ought to receive this literature, which should warn them: “Beware of Democrats, the enemy of the working people.”

Do it right, and when Democrats attack this stuff and say they don’t actually favor teenage transitions or a ban on gas stoves, their own constituencies will go ballistic.

Make it painful.