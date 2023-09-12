I’M KIND OF ENJOYING THIS: New Mexico AG to Governor on Defending Her Second Amendment Suspension: Drop Dead.

There are now six lawsuits (and counting) challenging New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s public health order suspending Second Amendment carry rights in the Bernalillo County and the city of Albuquerque. While literally no local authorities are willing to enforce her clearly unconstitutional diktat, Grisham is still claiming that the New Mexico State Police will do her dirty work.

The State Police, however, have remained strangely silent on the matter and no one has been cited for any violations.

This afternoon, however, New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez delivered the latest body-blow to the Governor’s authoritarian tendencies by announcing in a letter to Grisham that his office will not be defending her in court. . . .

That means Grisham will have to rely on the kindness of strangers to take up her side, countering the motions for temporary restraining orders, and then defending her in the mountain of civil rights litigation that will follow.

She’ll no doubt get offers of pro bono help from like-minded law firms, but Torrez’s announcement is a very public rebuke — this one from the state’s top law enforcement officer — and the latest humiliation for the hapless Governor following her disingenuous, half-baked, unconstitutional order.