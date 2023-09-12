DON SURBER: Tommy Tuberville’s war: He’s holding up military appointments. It’s hilarious.

In light of the reversal of Roe v. Wade and the Supreme Court sending abortion back to the states, Biden and the Pentagon decided to give women in the military and military dependents time off and free transportation to an abortion clinic in a locality where it is legal.

Tuberville said, hey, wait a minute. The Hyde Amendment forbids using federal money on abortion. He said either change the law or change the policy. The Biden administration and Congress refuse to do either one.

A filibuster would be shut down quickly. But a Senate rule allows one senator to hold up military promotions and new assignments for generals and admirals.

The Senate rubberstamps military promotions as it shows no interest in holding the Pentagon accountable. Tuberville is a newbie, having been elected in 2020. He learned of this rule and used it to stop the promotions in February. They are piling up. The Pentagon is upset and some of his Republican senators are upset as well.