September 12, 2023

DECONSTRUCTING THE NEWS: “It sounds exciting, but the sentence just goes on to make vague, questionable assertions. My impression was that Twitter (AKA X) has stopped censoring conservative speech. If you think it now looks like ‘a conservative media company,’ perhaps you’re observing how important censorship has been to the dominance of liberal speech in social media.”

Posted at 8:40 am by Glenn Reynolds