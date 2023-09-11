SO IT’S AN INSURRECTION, AND THEY’LL BE HARSHLY PUNISHED, RIGHT? Liberal Activists Storm and Take Over Kevin McCarthy’s Office.
Yeah, I know. In a galaxy, far far away….
