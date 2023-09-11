DISOBEY ILLEGAL ORDERS; DISOBEY IRRATIONAL ORDERS; DISOBEY TYRANNICAL ORDERS: Real pushback: Defiance from all sides to New Mexico’s unlawful suspension of the 2nd amendment.
The life you save might be your own.
