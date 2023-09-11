MASSIVE RESISTANCE: Second Amendment Roundup: “He’s at it again!” Merrick Garland proposes ever-more intrusive ATF regulations.
I remember when people told me he was a nonpartisan moderate straight-shooter.
MASSIVE RESISTANCE: Second Amendment Roundup: “He’s at it again!” Merrick Garland proposes ever-more intrusive ATF regulations.
I remember when people told me he was a nonpartisan moderate straight-shooter.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.