WHEN REALITY BITES: George Washington University arms officers after other safety measures fail.

Punch line: “The campus group ‘Students Against Imperialism’ demands the reversal of arming the GWPD, calling the officers ‘incompetent.'”

“Students Against Imperialism.” Could you guys be any more of a cliché? And who in their right mind would listen to anything that a group called “Students Against Imperialism” said?