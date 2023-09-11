HOW DARE HE PARDON SOMEONE WHO BUCKED THE NARRATIVE JUST BECAUSE HIS DAUGHTER WAS RAPED! Democrats Lash Out At Youngkin For Pardoning Father Of Loudoun Rape Victim: Soros-funded prosecutor calls pardon ‘unprecedented and inappropriate intervention.’ LOL, we’re being lectured on justice by a Soros-funded prosecutor.
