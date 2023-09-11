THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO KNOW: Milwaukee Police To Withhold Gender of Crime Victims Under Pressure From LGBT Activists.
You can bet that if they’re keeping this under wraps, it’s because it would hurt the narrative if you knew the truth.
THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO KNOW: Milwaukee Police To Withhold Gender of Crime Victims Under Pressure From LGBT Activists.
You can bet that if they’re keeping this under wraps, it’s because it would hurt the narrative if you knew the truth.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.