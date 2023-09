WHAT IMPEACHMENT IS ACTUALLY FOR: Ed Morrissey: Will New Mexico’s legislature uphold and defend the Constitution — by removing a tyrant?

Related thoughts from Jeff Goldstein. “It’s been said before, but it bears repeating: when you allow the government to override your rights in the name of ‘safety’ during an ’emergency,’ the government is then incentivized to frame everything as an issue of safety, requiring an ’emergency’ edict to properly and necessarily address.”