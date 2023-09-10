IF YOU’RE IN A CLASS THE LEFT LOVES, REMEMBER WHAT HAPPENED TO WHALES: The Wind Industry Is Killing Whales.
If big brother decides something is more important, anything is on the table to be destroyed and thrown under the bus.
IF YOU’RE IN A CLASS THE LEFT LOVES, REMEMBER WHAT HAPPENED TO WHALES: The Wind Industry Is Killing Whales.
If big brother decides something is more important, anything is on the table to be destroyed and thrown under the bus.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.