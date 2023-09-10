WHEN PEOPLE START WONDERING ABOUT THE PHONE NUMBER OF THE VILLAIN SO THEY CAN CALL HIM AND OFFER HELP, YOUR MESSAGE ISN’T SELLING: Latest James Bond Novel Makes It Abundantly Clear The Villains Are White Men Who Oppose Wokeness.

My favorite part of the quoted passages was James Bond being shocked the villain had made no effort to hire a “diverse” workforce. No, seriously. The idea that there should be a percentage of disabled villain-henchmen made me laugh so hard I started coughing. Seriously, people. This is what leftism does to minds. They start thinking everything is a sort of TV commercial where you have to have the right signaling.