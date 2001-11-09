September 11, 2023

ON 9/11/01 I WAS ONLINE IN A CHAT: with an Austen fanfic group I belonged to at the time.  (Bear with me.) I was also online with other communities I belonged to which had members in NYC. People were checking in.  One of the check-ins in the Austen group was the first one to talk about Rick Rescorla rescuing people.  This woman, whose name I never knew, outside the group handle, was one of his co-workers and had been saved by Rescorla.

Perhaps because of that or because we, different as we were both were Americans who found our way “home” and naturalized, (though I claim no part of his innate heroism) I try to remember him on 9/11 every year.  He was a hero. He was an American. He did us proud. Happy nation that attracts such men.

Link to Men of Harlech, one of the songs he sang while rescuing people.

We remember.

Posted at 12:02 am by Sarah Hoyt