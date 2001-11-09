ON 9/11/01 I WAS ONLINE IN A CHAT: with an Austen fanfic group I belonged to at the time. (Bear with me.) I was also online with other communities I belonged to which had members in NYC. People were checking in. One of the check-ins in the Austen group was the first one to talk about Rick Rescorla rescuing people. This woman, whose name I never knew, outside the group handle, was one of his co-workers and had been saved by Rescorla.

Perhaps because of that or because we, different as we were both were Americans who found our way “home” and naturalized, (though I claim no part of his innate heroism) I try to remember him on 9/11 every year. He was a hero. He was an American. He did us proud. Happy nation that attracts such men.

Link to Men of Harlech, one of the songs he sang while rescuing people.

We remember.