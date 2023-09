WE CAN HOPE: Zogby: ‘Catastrophic’ disaster brewing for Biden reelection. “While they highlighted CNN’s finding that Biden and former President Donald Trump are about dead even in a 2024 head-to-head, John Zogby noted that minorities, especially blacks and Hispanics, are abandoning Biden and that that is a red warning flag.”

The trans stuff and police-defunding doesn’t really sell except with the neurotic well-off whites who run the Democratic Party. Voters not so much.