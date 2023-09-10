ROGER KIMBALL: A Civil Rights Catastrophe at New College of Florida: You won’t believe what affront to humanity the Department of “Education” is investigating now.

Under the rubric “insanity” a friend just wrote with the news that the Department of Education has opened a civil rights investigation into New College of Florida. Why? Have they excluded black students from the tennis team? Have they made Mexican stud sleep in the parking lot? Nothing so minor. No, this is serious. Put a pat of butter on that crumpet and listen: the former director of “DEI” (“diversity, equity, inclusion” for the innocents among my readers) has revealed that Chris Rufo, a trustee of New College, “mocked and misgendered” this creature after she (or so I am guessing) complained.

Serious stuff. Can a dawn raid from the Stasi (aka, the FBI) be far behind?

The new is full of such reports these days. It is partly comic, yes, but also, when you step back, profoundly depressing, for at least two reasons.

First, with respect to the individuals involved, it is evidence of a profound psychological disturbance, a wound, as it were. Anyone who tells you that she (or, as the case may be, “he”) wants to be referred to as “ze/zir” (or whatever) is issuing not only a bid for attention but a cry for help. Such folks have my (qualified) compassion.

But when we see an agency of the federal government blunder into the case with talk of “civil rights” violations and so on, such episodes are occasions for melancholy thoughts about a government that is out of control.