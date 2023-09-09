TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Fourth-grade teacher and mother of two charged with raping boy, 12, at her Tennessee home: ‘It’s unspeakable.’ “A fourth-grade teacher in Tennessee could face 25 years behind bars after she was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old and befriending other former students online. Alissa McCommon, 38, was arrested outside her home Friday by Covington Police Department and booked into the Tipton County Jail. The mother-of-two has been accused of sexually assaulting a former student in 2021 in her home, Covington Police Chief Donna Turner said.”