RIGGED:
Joe Biden has just ordered a political hit on RFK Jr. The Kennedy says the DNC has just fixed the primary to make it impossible for him to win. pic.twitter.com/Nf1RQMECYq
— Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) September 9, 2023
RIGGED:
Joe Biden has just ordered a political hit on RFK Jr. The Kennedy says the DNC has just fixed the primary to make it impossible for him to win. pic.twitter.com/Nf1RQMECYq
— Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) September 9, 2023
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.