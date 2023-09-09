EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: White House Report Card: Unprecedented double fail. “This week’s White House report card finds President Joe Biden at another international summit, the G20 in India, hobbled by a horrible approval rating, a public struggling to make ends meet, and a disgruntled liberal base who want somebody else to run for president on the 2024 Democratic ticket. And now, in line with that, both of our graders, conservative analyst Jed Babbin and Democratic pollster John Zogby have done something they rarely do: Agree on a grade. And it’s an unprecedented double fail.”

Well, he’s objectively horrible. But the Establishment preferred this horrible failure to a second Trump term, because Biden is a failure they control. Which tells you all you need to know about the Establishment’s priorities.