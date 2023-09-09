AS A FREE-MARKET CAPITALISM FAN, HE WOULD HAVE BEEN A BETTER PRESIDENT FOR SOUTH AFRICA: Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Zulu Nationalist and a Mandela Rival, Dies at 95. But Mandela and his communist African National Congress were the international favorites, because communism. The current sad state of South Africa is the result.
