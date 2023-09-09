WHAT WOULD YOU SAY? Somebody tells you “truth is all relative. You go with your truth and I’ll go with mine.” What if you think truth is not relative and you want to explain why J. Warner Wallace offers three strong reasons on HillFaith this morning why it matters a great deal what people mean when they say “truth.” And check out the note at the bottom of the post on “Rock Wednesday.” All prayers appreciated!
