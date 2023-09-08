WHY WOULDN’T THEY LEAN RIGHT? THE LEFTIST ESTABLISHMENT HAS BEEN CRAPPING ON THEM FOR DECADES AND IT’S JUST GOTTEN WORSE: Republicans get major boost as ‘fired up’ young men lean right in record numbers. “If you find a group of friends who work on themselves, they go to the gym, they’re decently charismatic … chances are they’re probably conservative.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.