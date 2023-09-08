ARE HILL REPUBLICANS PAYING ATTENTION TO TUBERVILLE? They should be because the Alabama GOP lawmaker is conducting a running seminar in how to force The Swamp to come to the table and negotiate healthy compromises that make real progress rather than mere window dressing. It’s my latest PJ Media column and I suspect that, were he to read it, Jimmy Madison would say “of course.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.