WHEN TOOLS WEAR OUT: Van Jones: Who *really* wants to give Grandpa six more years? “‘People are scared to say anything about it,’ CNN analyst Van Jones declared yesterday, ‘but I think it’s important to have this conversation now.’ Actually, it would have been better to have this conversation among Democrats three and a half years ago.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.