LOL, IT’S A LAW ENFORCEMENT FAILURE IN BLUE STATES, NOT A “PUBLIC HEALTH” PROBLEM: Gun Violence Declared a Public Health Emergency. The public health thing is just a way to dodge responsibility for that failure while not talking about who’s doing most of the shooting and why.

Anyway, the “public health” folks don’t have much of a reputation these days anyway, given their track record, so I don’t think this helps.