THAT’S OKAY, MOST AMERICAN WOMEN THINK THEY’RE MORE ATTRACTIVE THAN THEY ARE: American men think they’re healthier than they are, survey shows.

But this article is mostly about men not wanting mental health services. Men don’t seek out mental health services because they don’t trust the practitioners, who are overwhelmingly female, leftist and frequently hostile to men and masculinity. We need more diversity in mental health, so that men can see therapists who look like them.