DON SURBER: Kamala Can Win: The Deep State Loves Her. “Well, being popular among voters is overrated in elections that are fixed. . . . The deep state can turn Kamala into a straight Obama if necessary. And it just might become necessary if Biden makes many more public appearances. Her greatest attribute to the DC crowd is her incompetence. The deep state loves incompetent people because they rely on the Civil Service-protected Peter Strzoks to run things.”