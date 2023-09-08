MARK JUDGE IS STILL TRYING TO RECOVER FROM HIS “KAFKA NIGHTMARE.” I’m in touch with him regularly, and he’s working hard, but it’s just tough when you’ve been unpersoned. The thing is, someone like him on the left would have a cushy six-figure job in the Center for Institutional Centers or something. He’s waiting to start a grocery store job. Me donating a hundred bucks isn’t the same, but this kind of support is what the right can do.