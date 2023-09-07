LIFE EXTENSION ISN’T “ETERNAL LIFE.” The Immortals: meet the billionaires forking out for eternal life. And, you know, the 46-year-old billionaire in the picture looks pretty good, but lots of guys that age manage to look that ripped without being transfused with 18-year-old’s blood.

And while there’s some evidence that young blood reverses aging, giving rise to the suspicion that it contains anti-aging compounds, there’s also evidence that simply diluting older blood does the same thing — in other words, that it’s not “youthful” compounds in the young blood, but the absence of aging-promoting compounds that are present in old blood, that makes the difference. You can accomplish that stuff just by donating plasma, or possibly platelets.

